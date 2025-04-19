Left Menu

Shuffling Bureaucracy: Major IAS Transfers in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh government has transferred 41 IAS officers, including 11 district collectors. Key changes include new appointments in various departments, with district collectors being reassigned and senior officials assuming additional roles. These significant administrative shifts aim to enhance governance and operational efficiency across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:51 IST
Shuffling Bureaucracy: Major IAS Transfers in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Chhattisgarh government has announced the transfer of 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 11 district collectors.

The General Administration Department's secretary, Rajat Kumar, revealed the changes on Saturday evening. The transfers affect key areas such as Bilaspur, Raigarh, and several other districts.

Notably, Awanish Sharan, Bilaspur's collector, has been reassigned as Commissioner of Town and Country Planning. Raigarh Collector Kartikeya Goel will now serve as Director of Chhattisgarh Civil Supplies Corporation, among other prominent appointments signifying a strategic push for improved governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025