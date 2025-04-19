Shuffling Bureaucracy: Major IAS Transfers in Chhattisgarh

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Chhattisgarh government has announced the transfer of 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including 11 district collectors.

The General Administration Department's secretary, Rajat Kumar, revealed the changes on Saturday evening. The transfers affect key areas such as Bilaspur, Raigarh, and several other districts.

Notably, Awanish Sharan, Bilaspur's collector, has been reassigned as Commissioner of Town and Country Planning. Raigarh Collector Kartikeya Goel will now serve as Director of Chhattisgarh Civil Supplies Corporation, among other prominent appointments signifying a strategic push for improved governance.

