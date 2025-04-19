Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Claims Lives in Delhi

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Shakti Vihar, a building collapse early Saturday led to the deaths of 11 individuals, including three children. The collapse also left at least 11 others injured, casting a shadow over the community.

President Droupadi Murmu, reacting to the devastating event, offered her heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the calamity. The President acknowledged the profound sense of loss felt by the community and emphasized her support.

In her message, shared on platform X, Murmu expressed hope for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries and underscored the sadness of losing lives in such an unfortunate manner. Her words highlighted the tragic nature of the incident and the far-reaching impact on all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)