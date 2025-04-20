Violent Ambush on Faridabad Police Sparks Tension in Nuh

Four police officers from Faridabad were severely injured after being attacked during an arrest attempt in Nuh district's Jamalgarh village on Friday. The attack involved the family and locals of the accused, resulting in the vehicle overturning after being pelted with stones.

The assailants attempted to free the accused, identified as Salim alias Salli, involved in a vehicle theft case. A white pickup jeep followed the police vehicle before the assault, forcing the officers to veer towards Punhana town, where their vehicle overturned.

An FIR has been filed against 21 individuals—20 men and one woman—under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Inspector Jasvir Singh from Punhana station confirmed police raids are underway to apprehend those involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)