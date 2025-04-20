Tragic Farmer Suicides Spotlight Anti-Farmer Policies

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal recently highlighted the tragic suicide of a young farmer couple in Parbhani, attributing their deaths to the government's allegedly anti-farmer policies.

Sapkal cited the falling prices of agricultural products and unkept promises of farm loan waivers as contributors to the mounting debt burden that led to the couple's despair.

He sharply criticized the Devendra Fadnavis administration, labeling their inaction and broken promises as a significant betrayal to farmers, stirring outrage over the treatment of agricultural workers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)