Market Inferno Sparks Controversy in Bherunda

A devastating fire engulfed six shops in Bherunda town's market in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Saturday night. The blaze, believed to have been sparked by a short-circuit, resulted in significant property damage and injury to the local Nagar Panchayat head, Maruti Shishir, as he attempted to control the flames.

The late arrival of the Bherunda Nagar Panchayat's fire brigade, reportedly due to a vehicle breakdown, has prompted an official investigation. The opposition Congress has criticized the emergency response delay, with veteran leader Digvijaya Singh questioning the state of local amenities within the constituency of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Sehore district collector confirmed that the fire brigade from nearby areas eventually managed to bring the blaze under control. The incident has intensified scrutiny on the readiness of emergency services in the region, with calls from political figures for accountability and improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)