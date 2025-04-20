Mystery of the Missing Wife Unraveled at the Taj Mahal

A dramatic turn of events unfolded when a 40-year-old man who reported his wife missing found her in a video at the iconic Taj Mahal with another man. The video, circulated on WhatsApp, revealed that his wife had eloped.

Shakir, the husband, had lodged a police complaint on April 18, stating that his wife Anjum had been missing since April 15, following his return from a family wedding. Upon his arrival, he discovered their home locked and his wife and children absent.

Police investigations revealed that Anjum took all the household valuables before leaving. Shakir's relative later identified her in a social media video, unraveling the mystery. The local police, along with Agra authorities, are now seeking the couple.

