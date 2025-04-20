Left Menu

Mystery of the Missing Wife Unraveled at the Taj Mahal

A man discovered his missing wife eloped after identifying her with another man at the Taj Mahal in a WhatsApp video. Initially filing a police report, Shakir found his house empty, with neighbors confirming his wife left with their valuables. The search for the couple continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:27 IST
A dramatic turn of events unfolded when a 40-year-old man who reported his wife missing found her in a video at the iconic Taj Mahal with another man. The video, circulated on WhatsApp, revealed that his wife had eloped.

Shakir, the husband, had lodged a police complaint on April 18, stating that his wife Anjum had been missing since April 15, following his return from a family wedding. Upon his arrival, he discovered their home locked and his wife and children absent.

Police investigations revealed that Anjum took all the household valuables before leaving. Shakir's relative later identified her in a social media video, unraveling the mystery. The local police, along with Agra authorities, are now seeking the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

