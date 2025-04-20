Demand for Justice and Accountability in Mustafabad Tragedy

Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar has called on the BJP government to offer compensation to the victims of the catastrophic building collapse that shocked Mustafabad, leading to 11 deaths and leaving 11 others injured. The incident took place at 3 am when a four-storey building in Shakti Vihar crumbled.

During a press briefing, Kumar demanded that families of the deceased receive Rs 10 lakh each, while injured individuals should be compensated with Rs 5 lakh each. He castigated the authorities for not announcing financial relief, even though senior ministers visited the scene.

Criticizing government inaction, Kumar urged strict measures against officials responsible for any negligence. He condemned the "BJP-backed officials" for delaying necessary actions and insisted on immediate accountability to provide justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)