Old Rivalries Ignite: Youth Shot Outside Home

Police have detained a man in connection with a shooting incident involving a youth named Moin in Banjarawala. Preliminary investigations suggest the altercation was due to a past rivalry over a girl. Police are working to apprehend the accused, Rohan and Yugantar.

Updated: 20-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police forces have taken a man into custody related to the shooting of Moin, a youth who was attacked in front of his residence. The incident, reported on Saturday, stems from an old conflict over a girl, officials revealed on Sunday.

According to the police's initial findings, the shooting transpired when two individuals, identified as Rohan and Yugantar, approached on a motorcycle and opened fire on Moin, who was standing outside his house in Banjarawala. Moin hails from Uttar Pradesh and is currently residing with his brother-in-law, Sajid Malik.

The police quickly registered a case against the two accused following the complaint. CCTV footage inspections revealed Ayushi Saini, a friend of the shooters who was present during the incident. While Saini is being questioned, efforts to capture Rohan and Yugantar are underway, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

