Old Rivalries Ignite: Youth Shot Outside Home

Police forces have taken a man into custody related to the shooting of Moin, a youth who was attacked in front of his residence. The incident, reported on Saturday, stems from an old conflict over a girl, officials revealed on Sunday.

According to the police's initial findings, the shooting transpired when two individuals, identified as Rohan and Yugantar, approached on a motorcycle and opened fire on Moin, who was standing outside his house in Banjarawala. Moin hails from Uttar Pradesh and is currently residing with his brother-in-law, Sajid Malik.

The police quickly registered a case against the two accused following the complaint. CCTV footage inspections revealed Ayushi Saini, a friend of the shooters who was present during the incident. While Saini is being questioned, efforts to capture Rohan and Yugantar are underway, authorities confirmed.

