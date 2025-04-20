BJP's Waqf Amendment Act Faces Supreme Court's Scrutiny

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant has strongly criticized the BJP for introducing the Waqf Amendment Act, accusing the party of attempting to create societal divisions. The Supreme Court's decision to potentially stay key provisions of the act has been praised by Sawant, who views the move as upholding the Constitution's integrity.

Sawant alleges that the BJP's actions, under the guise of improving conditions for Muslims, have instead incited violence, especially in places like West Bengal. The Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP highlighted his party's stance against corruption and malpractice linked to Waqf, while condemning the BJP's approach.

The disagreements over the act's provisions, including the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf councils, have sparked controversy. Sawant emphasized that allowing non-Muslims in such councils parallels the unacceptable notion of appointing non-Hindus to Hindu temple boards. The Supreme Court's timely intervention seeks to address these contentious issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)