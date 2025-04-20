Left Menu

Empowering Excellence: Modi Celebrates Civil Services Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address civil servants on Civil Services Day, honoring them for their public service. Awards will be handed out for outstanding innovations and district programs while discussions tackle reforms and public welfare initiatives. The event underscores commitment to citizen-centric governance.

On the 17th Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation's civil servants, reinforcing their dedication to public service. The occasion serves to honor the pivotal role of civil servants in serving citizens and enhancing governance.

An important part of the event will be the conferring of the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration. These awards recognize outstanding contributions by districts and government bodies in implementing priority programs and innovative solutions. A screening of initiatives and the release of e-books on development and innovations will also be part of the program.

The conference, hosted at Vigyan Bhawan, will feature discussions and breakout sessions on issues like urban transport, healthcare, nutrition, and aspirational blocks, chaired by prominent figures such as Manohar Lal and Jagat Prakash Nadda. This gala event highlights the strides made towards improving public service and governance in India.

