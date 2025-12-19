Left Menu

PSA Inaugurates JCKIC Exhibition Showcasing Rajasthan’s Craft-Tech Innovations

At The Kunj—a first-of-its-kind artisan empowerment hub—the Ministry of Textiles has provided a dedicated space for JCKIC to showcase Rajasthan’s traditional and tech-enhanced craft heritage.

The Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, inaugurated a special exhibition curated by the Jodhpur City Knowledge & Innovation Cluster (JCKIC) at The Kunj Mall, New Delhi, highlighting Rajasthan’s finest handicrafts, handlooms, artisan-led innovations, and design-registered products developed under national science, technology, and livelihood programmes.

The inauguration was attended by Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, OPSA; Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), MoT; Ms. Padmini Singla, Joint Secretary (Fibre), MoT; Shri Ashok Malhotra, Mission Director, National Technical Textiles Mission; Shri Anuj Ojha, Joint DC (Handicrafts); Dr. Avinash Agarwal, Director, IIT Jodhpur; and senior officials from OPSA and JCKIC.

Showcasing Rajasthan’s Heritage Through Innovation

The exhibition features:

  • Artisanal products crafted under S&T-enabled capacity-building programmes

  • Kalaanubhav.in, a digital platform supporting artisans

  • Dharohar Phygital Museum, an immersive AR/VR initiative

  • Design-registered and GI-supported craft innovations

This aligns with the government’s vision of elevating India’s craft sector and taking artisans “from gaon to global” by merging tradition with technology.

PSA Calls for Scaling Up S&T-Driven Craft Interventions

Inviting visitors to explore the exhibition, Prof. Sood said:

“This collaboration reflects how ministries and S&T clusters can work together to preserve heritage while enhancing market access and economic opportunities for artisans.”

He urged stakeholders to scale similar interventions nationwide to further support artisan livelihoods and strengthen India’s cultural economy.

JCKIC’s Mission: Blending Science, Technology & Tradition

JCKIC’s core initiatives focus on:

  • Strengthening artisan livelihoods

  • Deploying AR/VR tools for immersive craft experiences

  • Enhancing global recognition through design registration and GI support

  • Using digital platforms like Kalaanubhav.in for outreach and e-commerce

  • Integrating S&T for sustainable craft innovation

These efforts aim to bring modern innovation and market visibility to Rajasthan’s indigenous artforms.

S&T Clusters: A National Model for Region-Specific Innovation

The exhibition also highlighted the broader Science & Technology Clusters Initiative—a flagship programme of OPSA launched in 2020 under the guidance of PM-STIAC. The initiative uses a multistakeholder consortium model to address region-specific development challenges through:

  • Industry–academia collaboration

  • MSME and start-up engagement

  • Government–research convergence

  • Demand-driven, impact-focused S&T interventions

India’s current S&T Clusters include:

  • Delhi – DRIIV (2020)

  • Hyderabad – RICH (2020)

  • Jodhpur – JCKIC (2020)

  • Pune – PKC (2020)

  • Bhubaneswar – BCKIC (2021)

  • Bengaluru – BeST (2022)

  • Northern Region – PI-RAHI (2023)

  • Vizag – AMTZ (2024)

These clusters advance national goals such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, livelihood upliftment, and innovation-driven economic growth.

 

