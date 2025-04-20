Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Security Officer's Sudden Demise

Constable Digeshwar Gagda, a personal security officer for Congress MLA Indra Sao, tragically died after apparently shooting himself with his service weapon. The incident occurred at his government housing in Bhatapara. A probe has begun, with family issues suspected as a potential cause.

Balodabazar | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:41 IST
In a tragic incident, Constable Digeshwar Gagda, assigned to protect Congress MLA Indra Sao, reportedly died after turning his service weapon on himself in Bhatapara.

The incident transpired at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at his government quarters, prompting immediate attention from nearby staff.

Police investigations are underway, with early inquiries suggesting family issues as the driving force behind the possible suicide; no note was found at the scene.

