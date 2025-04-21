Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Former DGP Om Prakash's Tragic Murder

The murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, suspected to have been killed by his wife Pallavi, is under detailed investigation, according to Home Minister G Parameshwara. Found dead in his Bengaluru residence, the truth is yet to unfold, with incomplete details about the couple's reported discord.

In a shocking development, Karnataka's former DGP Om Prakash was found dead in his home, raising chilling questions as the investigation unfolds. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the need for a thorough probe to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

Prakash, a retired IPS officer, was discovered on Sunday in a pool of blood at his residence in Bengaluru's HSR Layout, with initial suspicions pointing to his wife, Pallavi, as having played a role in the murder. However, official details remain scant as the investigation progresses.

While speculation abounds, including reports of Pallavi suffering from schizophrenia, Parameshwara refrained from commenting on the motives without concrete findings. As new leads emerge, authorities stress patience and urge the public to allow the justice system to work through this perplexing case.

