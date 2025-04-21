China's Retaliatory Sanctions Spark Diplomatic Tensions

China has imposed sanctions targeting several U.S. congress members, government officials, and leaders of non-governmental organizations, citing their involvement in what Beijing deems 'egregious behavior' related to Hong Kong issues, according to the foreign ministry's announcement on Monday.

The move is seen as a direct response to last month's U.S. sanctions on six Chinese and Hong Kong officials. Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, stated that China firmly condemns these U.S. actions.

Chinese authorities have warned that any further actions by the United States concerning Hong Kong will be met with decisive reciprocal measures. The ongoing tit-for-tat sanctions highlight the growing tensions in U.S.-China diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)