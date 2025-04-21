Left Menu

Corporate Governance Crisis: Gensol Engineering Under Scrutiny

The Corporate Affairs Ministry plans to take action against Gensol Engineering, following Sebi's allegations of financial misconduct against its promoters. Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi face charges of misusing funds, prompting a probe into corporate governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Corporate Affairs Ministry announced on Monday its intention to intervene in the Gensol Engineering controversy after scrutinizing the market regulator Sebi's order against the company. Both agencies are addressing severe allegations of financial mismanagement.

Sebi prohibited Gensol Engineering's promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, from engaging in the securities market following accusations that they misappropriated loan funds from the company for personal gain. The decision raises significant concerns regarding corporate governance and financial propriety.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, when contacted, indicated it is evaluating the Sebi order against the framework of the Companies Act, 2013, and vowed to take appropriate action as necessary. Such steps aim to reinforce adherence to governance norms and restore investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

