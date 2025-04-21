Left Menu

Strengthening Sino-Indonesian Trade Relations: A New Era

China expresses eagerness to import more from Indonesia, emphasizing the countries' roles as advocates for economic globalization and free trade. Foreign Ministers Wang Yi and Sugiono highlight the importance of mutual trust and cooperation, aiming to uphold the multilateral trading system and international justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:21 IST
  • China

In a recent bilateral meeting, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the country's readiness to increase imports from Indonesia, underlining the nations' shared commitment to economic globalization and free trade.

Described as 'defenders of economic globalization,' China and Indonesia are urged to heighten mutual trust and collaboration. The meeting took place between Wang Yi and his Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, in Beijing.

The discussions accentuated the need to protect the multilateral trading framework while striving for international fairness and justice, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

