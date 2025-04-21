Strengthening Sino-Indonesian Trade Relations: A New Era

In a recent bilateral meeting, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed the country's readiness to increase imports from Indonesia, underlining the nations' shared commitment to economic globalization and free trade.

Described as 'defenders of economic globalization,' China and Indonesia are urged to heighten mutual trust and collaboration. The meeting took place between Wang Yi and his Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, in Beijing.

The discussions accentuated the need to protect the multilateral trading framework while striving for international fairness and justice, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

