Cross-Borders Crackdown: Arrests in Jharsuguda Linked to Murshidabad Violence

Twelve individuals have been detained in Odisha's Jharsuguda district for alleged participation in violent events in West Bengal's Murshidabad. The West Bengal Police's Special Task Force made the arrests, including relatives of a primary murder suspect. The detainees are under investigation for their involvement in recent unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:27 IST
The Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police arrested 12 individuals from Odisha's Jharsuguda district, involving them in violence that erupted in Murshidabad, West Bengal. This sweeping arrest includes two sons of Ziaul Sheikh, a key suspect in the murder of a man and his son in Jafrabad, Murshidabad.

According to a senior Odisha Police officer, the detained individuals were initially working as laborers in the Banharpal police station area of Odisha. Post-Eid, they had allegedly traveled to Murshidabad, West Bengal, where they participated in violent protests related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Following the violence, the accused individuals reportedly returned to Jharsuguda, seeking refuge. The STF is currently interrogating the detainees and scrutinizing their mobile phone records to verify their presence at the crime scene during the upheaval. The protests led to the death of three people, injuries to several others, and extensive damage to property.

(With inputs from agencies.)

