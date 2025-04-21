Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Unauthorized River Rafting Video

The Delhi High Court has ordered removal of a river rafting video uploaded online without a woman's consent. The video led to trolling and harassment. The court directed platforms like Google, Facebook, and X to remove the video and take steps to prevent further sharing, emphasizing her right to privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has made a significant ruling, ordering Google, Facebook, and X to remove a river rafting video of a woman uploaded online without her consent. The order came after the woman reported trolling and harassment following the video's release.

Justice Sachin Datta instructed that specific measures be taken to prevent the video's further publication, having been uploaded by a rafting instructor and associated travel agency operating in Rishikesh. The High Court issued notices to relevant parties including the Centre, demanding responses by July 22.

Stressing the importance of privacy protection, the court underscored the woman's right to personal freedom and safety, and mandated social media platforms to eliminate URLs linked to the video. The woman faced cyber abuse due to her unintended depiction in a distressing scenario, jeopardizing her privacy and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

