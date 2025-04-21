Road Rage in Bengaluru: Shocking Assault on IAF Officer

A shocking incident of road rage unfolded in Bengaluru as an IAF officer, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals. The altercation took place early Monday morning while he was traveling to the airport with his wife, also an officer in the Indian Air Force.

The attack was reported by Bose's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, leading to a police case being filed at Byappanahalli station. Bose shared a compelling video on Instagram, detailing the assault and showing visible injuries.

Bose described the encounter where a biker blocked their car, confronted them with verbal abuse in Kannada, and physically attacked him. The incident, described as 'shocking' by Bose, has raised concerns about safety and law enforcement effectiveness in Karnataka.

