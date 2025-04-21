Left Menu

Road Rage in Bengaluru: Shocking Assault on IAF Officer

An IAF officer was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused in a road rage incident in Bengaluru. The assault was caught on video and shared on social media by the officer, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose. The incident occurred while he was en route to the airport with his wife, also an IAF officer.

A shocking incident of road rage unfolded in Bengaluru as an IAF officer, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals. The altercation took place early Monday morning while he was traveling to the airport with his wife, also an officer in the Indian Air Force.

The attack was reported by Bose's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, leading to a police case being filed at Byappanahalli station. Bose shared a compelling video on Instagram, detailing the assault and showing visible injuries.

Bose described the encounter where a biker blocked their car, confronted them with verbal abuse in Kannada, and physically attacked him. The incident, described as 'shocking' by Bose, has raised concerns about safety and law enforcement effectiveness in Karnataka.

