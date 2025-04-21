Indian Navy Completes Major Refit of Maldivian Coast Guard Ship Huravee

In a significant milestone that underscores India's commitment to strengthening regional maritime cooperation and its robust 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Indian Navy has successfully completed a comprehensive refit of the Maldivian Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Huravee. This refit was undertaken at the prestigious Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, with the ship setting sail for its home waters on 21 April 2025 after a rigorous and thorough upgrade.

The effort forms part of India's broader vision for regional maritime security under the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region) framework, which aims to foster peace, stability, and growth among Indian Ocean nations through collaboration and mutual support.

A Four-Month Long Overhaul

The Huravee, which arrived in Mumbai on 13 November 2024, underwent an extensive normal refit over a four-month period. This marked the ship’s first major maintenance and upgrade cycle since being handed over to the Maldivian National Defence Force (MNDF) in May 2023 as a replacement for an aging platform. The ship itself is a product of India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities, reinforcing the strength of the 'Make in India' initiative in defence production.

The refit encompassed several key aspects of ship maintenance, including the overhaul of critical machinery, repair and tuning of weapons and sensors, and a major upgrade in onboard habitability to enhance crew comfort and operational readiness. These upgrades are expected to extend the vessel’s operational lifespan and effectiveness in the region.

Rigorous Trials and Operational Readiness

Following the completion of dockyard maintenance, Huravee was subjected to stringent quality checks and sea-worthiness trials. These included comprehensive harbour and sea trials, performance testing of equipment, safety audits, and Operational Sea Training (OST), ensuring the ship met all international standards and MNDF-specific requirements.

The ship was declared fully operational and fit for return after it successfully passed all phases of testing. The refit not only restored the vessel to its peak efficiency but also served as an opportunity for MNDF personnel to train alongside their Indian counterparts, further boosting interoperability between the two maritime forces.

Strengthening Diplomatic and Defence Ties

The successful completion of this mission is yet another demonstration of the close diplomatic and defence ties between India and the Maldives. It highlights India's proactive role as a first responder and preferred partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), particularly in times of need.

India and the Maldives have a long-standing maritime relationship, which includes coordinated patrols, capacity-building exercises, training exchanges, and technical support for platforms like the Huravee. The refitted vessel will continue to play a vital role in Maldives’ maritime security operations, including anti-piracy patrols, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief (HADR), and medical evacuation missions across the scattered Maldivian archipelago.

Multi-Agency Collaboration

The successful refit was made possible through coordinated efforts of various Indian Navy departments and dockyard teams. Technical specialists, engineers, logistics personnel, and shipwrights worked tirelessly to ensure that the refit was completed within the stipulated timeframe, showcasing Indian Navy's organizational excellence and commitment to regional peacekeeping responsibilities.

Looking Ahead

The refit and return of Huravee not only signify India’s support to the Maldives but also reaffirm its broader maritime vision for a secure and inclusive Indian Ocean Region. With similar collaborations planned with other neighbouring maritime nations, India continues to act as a net security provider in the region, reinforcing the trust and reliability it holds among its neighbours.

As MNDF Huravee sails back to the Maldives, it carries with it not just enhanced capabilities, but also a strengthened symbol of India-Maldives friendship and cooperation — a testament to India's enduring vision of shared security, prosperity, and growth in the Indian Ocean.