Global Diplomatic Events and Key International Meetings

From political summits to commemorative events, the upcoming calendar is filled with globally significant diplomatic meetings. Nations are preparing for high-level visits and discussions, signaling critical developments on the world stage.

Major events include the Turkish Foreign Minister's final day of talks in Algeria, alongside high-profile state visits from leaders of Oman, Rwanda, and the Netherlands, which underline strategic diplomatic relationships.

The diary also notes anniversaries such as Earth Day and World Press Freedom Day, while economic forecasts and cultural festivals, like the Sydney Film Festival, demonstrate the interconnected nature of global events and domestic policymaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)