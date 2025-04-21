Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found in Odisha Septic Tank
An 11-year-old boy, Ashirbad Sahu, who was missing for a week, was found dead in a septic tank in Puri district, Odisha. The police have arrested his relative, Prabhakar Sahu, as the prime suspect who confessed to the crime. A DNA test will confirm the boy's identity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered in a septic tank at Ratanpur village, Puri district, Odisha, after he had been missing for a week.
The young victim, identified as Ashirbad Sahu, disappeared on April 15. Authorities found his remains behind an abandoned house near his home on Sunday night.
Law enforcement officials have detained Prabhakar Sahu, a relative of the child, as the main suspect. The suspect has reportedly confessed to the crime, and police have pledged to seek the maximum possible penalty. A DNA analysis will be conducted to confirm the boy's identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement