Amit Shah Urges Swift Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, held a comprehensive review meeting today in the national capital with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai to evaluate the progress of implementing three newly enacted criminal laws in the state. The meeting, held at the Ministry of Home Affairs headquarters, was part of the Government of India’s larger push to modernize the country's criminal justice system.

The meeting saw participation from several top-ranking officials, including Chhattisgarh’s Deputy Chief Minister, the Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh, Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Director General of Police of Chhattisgarh, Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and senior bureaucrats from both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government.

Focus on Comprehensive Implementation of Legal Reforms

During his address, Shri Amit Shah stressed that the full-scale implementation of the three new criminal laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—must be a top priority for Chhattisgarh. These laws, passed under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, are intended to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, marking a transformative shift in India’s criminal justice framework.

Shah pointed out that the new legal structure aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in policing, prosecution, and the judiciary. He encouraged the Chhattisgarh government to view this challenge as an opportunity to emerge as a model state by ensuring swift and effective implementation of these laws.

Video Conferencing to Streamline Legal Processes

Highlighting one of the key innovations in the new legal system, the Union Home Minister stated that the entire judicial process—from filing FIRs and recording evidence to conducting trials—can now be conducted via video conferencing. This digitized process would not only reduce dependency on manpower but also accelerate the pace of legal proceedings, especially in remote or Naxal-affected regions of the state.

He underscored that the use of technology would revolutionize how justice is delivered, particularly in a geographically diverse state like Chhattisgarh, which includes forested interiors and tribal belts with limited physical infrastructure.

Time-Bound Investigation and Prosecution

Shri Shah further emphasized strict timelines for filing chargesheets—within 60 days for general cases and 90 days for serious offenses—and urged the state government to assign this responsibility to officers at the level of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) or higher. This mandate, he said, would instill a greater sense of responsibility and result in timely justice for victims.

Integration with National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID)

Another major point of discussion was the strategic use of the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). Shah directed that all police stations and DSP-level officers in Chhattisgarh should actively utilize NATGRID for serious criminal investigations. The integration of local law enforcement with national intelligence data is expected to enhance crime detection capabilities, especially for inter-state criminal networks, organized crime, and terrorism-related cases.

Multi-Tiered Monitoring Framework

To ensure continuous progress and avoid bureaucratic delays, Shri Shah proposed a multi-tiered monitoring mechanism:

Weekly reviews by the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police

Fortnightly reviews by the State Home Minister

Monthly assessments by the Chief Minister himself

Such a framework, he said, would foster inter-departmental coordination and quick decision-making.

Commitment to Judicial Modernization

The Home Minister reiterated that these reforms are part of a broader national effort to decolonize and modernize India’s legal architecture. He expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh, given its unique challenges and its evolving infrastructure, can lead by example in translating legislative intent into tangible outcomes.

Shah also assured full support from the Ministry of Home Affairs in terms of funding, capacity building, and technical assistance to facilitate smooth implementation.

Way Forward

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, in response, assured the Union Home Minister that his government is fully committed to the timely implementation of the new laws. He acknowledged the transformative potential of these reforms and vowed to make Chhattisgarh a benchmark for legal modernization across the country.

As the meeting concluded, all stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to expediting the integration of these new criminal laws into Chhattisgarh’s judicial, policing, and prosecutorial systems.

With this strategic alignment between the Union and State Governments, Chhattisgarh is poised to become one of the front-running states in delivering efficient, technology-driven justice to its citizens.