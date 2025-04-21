Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Rajasthan's Contempt for Unlawful Demolition

The Supreme Court has instructed Rajasthan authorities to respond to a contempt plea over an alleged illegal property demolition in Jaisalmer. The petitioner claims the act violated court guidelines from a November 2024 verdict, which mandates prior notice and response time for such actions.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a directive to Rajasthan authorities, demanding a response to allegations of contempt involving the illegal demolition of property in Jaisalmer. The plea, reviewed by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, claims a blatant violation of the court's established guidelines.

The petitioner accused the authorities of defying the apex court's November 2024 judgment, which mandates prior showcause notice and a 15-day response period for property demolitions. The property in question, judicially confirmed as owned by the petitioner through a compromise deed, faced unlawful destruction on January 22.

The case is set to be heard in four weeks, shedding light on the broader issue of adherence to judicial directions. The November 2024 verdict specifically excludes unauthorised structures in public spaces from its protections, underscoring the need for strict compliance with court-issued guidelines.

