Punjab's Bold Move to become India's First Drug-Free State

Punjab is making significant strides towards becoming the first drug-free state in India, as declared by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday.

Leading a meeting with civil and police officials, Cheema, who heads the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War Against Drugs) Cabinet Sub-Committee, reaffirmed the state government's resolve to combat drug abuse effectively.

Cheema highlighted Hoshiarpur district's leadership in this campaign, citing 179 FIRs and 271 arrests related to drug offenses, along with a 91% conviction rate, indicative of robust action against drug dealers. Active citizen engagement, as seen in the registration of 17 FIRs through public input under the 'Safe Punjab' campaign, is pivotal. At the grassroots, 527 Sampark meetings and 970 defense committees have been established, with 442 village panchayats passing supportive resolutions. To counter interstate trafficking, 18 hotspots are under intensified surveillance, and a campaign with Himachal Pradesh Police targets smugglers.

