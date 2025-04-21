Left Menu

Tragic Demise of a Police Stalwart: Inside the Controversial Murder of Karnataka's Former DGP

The murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has led to the arrest of his wife, Pallavi, following accusations by their son, Kartikesh. The case has been transferred to Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch for further investigation. Domestic violence and property disputes are suspected motives. Prakash was cremated with state honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:43 IST
The murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has taken a shocking turn as his wife, Pallavi, has been arrested on suspicion of her involvement in the crime. This development follows a complaint by their son, Kartikesh, who alleged his mother and sister were involved.

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru has taken over the investigation, as domestic violence and property disputes are being considered possible motives for the murder. Prakash, a respected 1981 batch IPS officer, met a tragic end at his residence in HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

Om Prakash was cremated on Monday with full state honors, amid grief and speculation about the circumstances surrounding his death. The investigation continues as the family and public await new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

