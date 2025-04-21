Delhi SDM Offices Targeted in Bomb Hoax Scare

Bomb threats targeted three Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) offices in Delhi, leading to a significant security response. On Monday, officials received alarming emails claiming bombs had been planted in the Dwarka, Najafgarh, and Kapashera offices, according to police sources.

Security measures were promptly enacted. Police evacuated the offices, with both staff and public being moved to safety. The areas were immediately cordoned off as precautionary steps were taken. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) units, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, and sniffer dogs conducted comprehensive searches, but no threats materialized.

Investigations are now underway to identify those responsible for the hoax. Cybercrime units have been tasked with tracing the digital origin of the email threats. Though the incident disrupted services temporarily, normal operations at the SDM offices resumed after the all-clear from security teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)