Father-Son Duo's Faux Kidnapping Scheme Unveiled

A bizarre case of deception has unfolded in India, where a father and son orchestrated a sham kidnapping to evade dealing with their financial obligations. The scheme was uncovered by local authorities, leading to their arrest.

Nawab Singh, a jaggery dealer from Aligarh, reported his son Sonu's alleged abduction to the Mathura police, claiming a hefty Rs 15 lakh ransom was demanded by the kidnappers. This announcement prompted a swift police investigation.

However, the investigation eventually revealed the kidnapping was staged by the duo themselves. Authorities apprehended them in Jaipur, and they are now set to face judicial proceedings. The incident highlights extreme measures some individuals may resort to when grappling with financial stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)