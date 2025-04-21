Left Menu

Father-Son Duo's Faux Kidnapping Scheme Unveiled

A man and his son in India staged a fake kidnapping to dodge debt repayment, claiming a ransom demand of Rs 15 lakh. The duo reported the kidnap to the police, who later discovered the scheme and arrested them in Jaipur. The accused are being sent to judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bizarre case of deception has unfolded in India, where a father and son orchestrated a sham kidnapping to evade dealing with their financial obligations. The scheme was uncovered by local authorities, leading to their arrest.

Nawab Singh, a jaggery dealer from Aligarh, reported his son Sonu's alleged abduction to the Mathura police, claiming a hefty Rs 15 lakh ransom was demanded by the kidnappers. This announcement prompted a swift police investigation.

However, the investigation eventually revealed the kidnapping was staged by the duo themselves. Authorities apprehended them in Jaipur, and they are now set to face judicial proceedings. The incident highlights extreme measures some individuals may resort to when grappling with financial stress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

