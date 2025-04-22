Fake Kidnapping Plot Uncovered: Father-Son Duo's Loan Escape Plan

A father-son duo's elaborate scheme to avoid repaying loans ended in arrest as police uncovered their fake kidnapping plot. The duo, hailing from Pither village in Aligarh district, fabricated a story of abduction and ransom to dodge financial obligations, leading to their capture in Jaipur.

Nawab Singh, a jaggery dealer, reported his son Sonu's alleged kidnapping to Jamunapar police, aiming to evade debts incurred for his daughter's wedding. The duo was apprehended on Sunday, following a prompt police investigation aided by surveillance methods tracking suspicious activities in Rajasthan.

The Senior Superintendent of Police revealed that the plan was designed to elicit public sympathy and prolong debt repayment, culminating in a registered abduction case against the lenders. The suspects now face judicial custody as the intricate lie crumbles under police scrutiny.

