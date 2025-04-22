Left Menu

Fake Kidnapping Plot Uncovered: Father-Son Duo's Loan Escape Plan

A man and his son faked a kidnapping in Mathura to dodge loan repayment. Claiming an abduction with a Rs 15 lakh ransom demand, they were traced and arrested in Jaipur. The plot was to garner sympathy and evade debts incurred for a wedding, according to police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A father-son duo's elaborate scheme to avoid repaying loans ended in arrest as police uncovered their fake kidnapping plot. The duo, hailing from Pither village in Aligarh district, fabricated a story of abduction and ransom to dodge financial obligations, leading to their capture in Jaipur.

Nawab Singh, a jaggery dealer, reported his son Sonu's alleged kidnapping to Jamunapar police, aiming to evade debts incurred for his daughter's wedding. The duo was apprehended on Sunday, following a prompt police investigation aided by surveillance methods tracking suspicious activities in Rajasthan.

The Senior Superintendent of Police revealed that the plan was designed to elicit public sympathy and prolong debt repayment, culminating in a registered abduction case against the lenders. The suspects now face judicial custody as the intricate lie crumbles under police scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

