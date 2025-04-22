Justice Served: Life Sentence in 2019 El Paso Walmart Shooting

The gunman who targeted and killed 23 people in a 2019 mass shooting at a Texas Walmart has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. This comes after Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty to all charges laid against him.

During the emotional hearing, District Attorney James Montoya read aloud the names of the 23 individuals who lost their lives, as well as the 22 who suffered injuries. Montoya expressed that although some desired the death penalty, many families preferred closure over continued courtroom proceedings.

Judge Sam Medrano delivered the sentence for the multiple charges of capital murder and aggravated assault. Though some victims and their families could express their anguish directly to the court, this process of delivering impact statements will extend through the week.

