Harvard Challenges Trump's Funding Freeze

Harvard University has initiated legal proceedings against President Donald Trump's administration, aiming to halt the suspension of billions in crucial federal funding. The elite research institution contends that the government's actions threaten its academic independence and breach its First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, highlights a broader conflict where the Trump administration attempts to influence university policies through financial means. Harvard faces demands to eliminate programs promoting diversity and equity and to ban masks on campus.

This legal battle is part of a larger campaign by the Trump administration against top U.S. universities, accusing them of fostering antisemitism by mishandling protests. Harvard has become the first to legally contest these measures, standing firm against what it perceives as governmental overreach.

