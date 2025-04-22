Chris Penk to Honour Niue’s Wartime Contributions During Anzac Visit

New Zealand’s Veterans Minister and Associate Minister of Defence, Hon. Chris Penk, will travel to the Pacific Island nation of Niue this week to participate in Anzac Day commemorations and to honour the extraordinary wartime service and sacrifice of Niuean men who served alongside New Zealand forces in both World Wars.

Minister Penk’s visit, scheduled from Thursday 24 April to Saturday 26 April, marks a significant moment in the ongoing recognition of Niue’s contributions to regional security and New Zealand’s military heritage. He will be accompanied by the New Zealand Defence Force’s Joint Forces Commander, Major General Rob Krushka.

Honouring a Remarkable Contribution

During his visit, Minister Penk will attend the official Anzac Day ceremony in Niue’s capital, Alofi. The ceremony will pay tribute to the brave Niuean soldiers who fought and died under the New Zealand flag, and to those who served in lesser-known but vital roles during the conflicts of the 20th century.

“New Zealand shares a deep and enduring partnership with Niue in defence and security, forged through joint service and sacrifice in times of war,” Mr Penk said before his departure.

Niue’s contribution to the First World War was both significant and moving. Despite a population of just 4,000 at the time, approximately 150 Niuean men volunteered to serve in the New Zealand Expeditionary Force. They were assigned to the New Zealand Pioneer Battalion, a unit composed of Māori and Pacific Island soldiers who undertook construction, logistics, and frontline support duties under difficult and often dangerous conditions.

“For a small island nation, that level of commitment is extraordinary,” Penk stated. “It reflects a deep sense of duty and courage that continues to resonate today.”

Tragically, at least 15 Niuean soldiers lost their lives during the First World War, many of them succumbing to illness and the harsh conditions of European winters and trench warfare. Their sacrifice is commemorated in New Zealand’s military history and will be formally recognised during this week’s Anzac Day events.

Quiet Service in the Pacific Theatre

Niuean contributions did not end with the First World War. During the Second World War, Niuean men served as coast watchers — a vital but often overlooked role. Operating in remote parts of the Pacific, coast watchers provided early warnings of enemy ship movements and other intelligence crucial to the Allied war effort.

“These men stood watch at a time when the Pacific was on a knife’s edge,” said Minister Penk. “Their vigilance may not have been glamorous, but it was essential to keeping the region secure.”

The New Zealand Defence Force is currently undertaking efforts to identify and properly honour these coast watchers. Initiatives include matching names to historical photographs, such as those taken on Raoul Island, and creating commemorative plaques to preserve their memory. The first two plaques are already in development, a step toward formal recognition long overdue.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Beyond remembrance, Minister Penk will also hold high-level discussions with Niuean leaders, including Prime Minister Hon. Dalton Tagelagi and his Cabinet. The two leaders previously met in Wellington and are expected to discuss regional security, defence cooperation, and future partnerships in support of mutual peace and stability.

In addition to official engagements, Minister Penk will attend a dawn service in a local village, offering a chance to connect with Niuean communities on a personal level.

“Community is at the heart of Niuean life,” Penk said. “I am honoured to share in this deeply meaningful occasion with them.”

A Living Legacy of Service

Today, Niue’s legacy of military service lives on through the continued involvement of Niueans in the New Zealand Defence Force. This ongoing relationship highlights a shared commitment to defence, peace, and regional cooperation that began more than a century ago.

“Our relationship with Niue is anchored in this legacy of service,” Penk affirmed. “It continues today through the ongoing dedication of Niueans in the New Zealand Defence Force.”

As New Zealand and Niue prepare to mark Anzac Day together, Minister Penk’s visit serves not only as a tribute to the past but as a reaffirmation of a partnership forged in war and sustained in peace.