Tragic End: Mystery Surrounds Young Man's Death in Park

An 18-year-old, Suryavansh Choudhary, was found dead with a bullet wound in a park near Gandhi Nagar. He had been missing for days, and initial reports suggest suicide using his father's pistol. The police are determining the motive and checking the weapon's licensing status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:18 IST
In a tragic incident unfolding near Gandhi Nagar, the body of an 18-year-old was discovered in a park on Tuesday, authorities reported. The victim, identified as Suryavansh Choudhary, had been reported missing for several days.

Police investigations revealed a bullet wound on the right side of the youth's head. A pistol was found nearby, leading officers to believe it may have been his father's firearm. Initial findings suggest the cause of death could be suicide.

Investigators are diligently working to uncover the motive behind the incident. They are also verifying whether the firearm discovered at the scene was legally owned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

