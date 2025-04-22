High-Stakes Trade Talks: South Korea and U.S. Navigate Tariff Tensions

In a bid to resolve ongoing tariff tensions, South Korean acting president Han Duck-soo anticipates positive outcomes from this week's trade discussions with the United States. The talks, slated for April 24 in Washington at the U.S.'s behest, come amid reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok expressed optimism about strengthening the alliance between the two nations. The agenda is set to include reciprocal tariff exemptions or reductions on autos and steel. The discussions may also touch on South Korea's potential involvement in U.S. strategies to limit trade with China.

China recently accused the U.S. of tariff misuse, cautioning against economic alliances detrimental to its interests. While South Korean officials have ruled out negotiations over U.S. troop costs, cooperation in shipbuilding and Alaska's gas projects could feature in discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)