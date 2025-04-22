Left Menu

High-Stakes Trade Talks: South Korea and U.S. Navigate Tariff Tensions

South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo is optimistic about the upcoming trade discussions with the U.S., set to address tariffs on autos and steel. With U.S.-imposed tariffs paused for 90 days, the talks aim to forge a stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance, despite challenges in tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:28 IST
High-Stakes Trade Talks: South Korea and U.S. Navigate Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to resolve ongoing tariff tensions, South Korean acting president Han Duck-soo anticipates positive outcomes from this week's trade discussions with the United States. The talks, slated for April 24 in Washington at the U.S.'s behest, come amid reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok expressed optimism about strengthening the alliance between the two nations. The agenda is set to include reciprocal tariff exemptions or reductions on autos and steel. The discussions may also touch on South Korea's potential involvement in U.S. strategies to limit trade with China.

China recently accused the U.S. of tariff misuse, cautioning against economic alliances detrimental to its interests. While South Korean officials have ruled out negotiations over U.S. troop costs, cooperation in shipbuilding and Alaska's gas projects could feature in discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025