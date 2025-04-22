Left Menu

Indian National Charged in Singapore Court for In-Flight Molestation

An Indian national named Rajat was charged with allegedly molesting a cabin crew member on a Singapore Airlines flight. He purportedly dragged the victim into a lavatory. Rajat intends to plead guilty and faces possible imprisonment, fines, and caning. The case will be revisited on May 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:43 IST
Indian National Charged in Singapore Court for In-Flight Molestation
Rajat
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian national, identified as Rajat, was arraigned in a Singapore court for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member during a flight. The incident reportedly occurred on a Singapore Airlines flight from Australia, with the suspect accosting the 28-year-old from behind and dragging her into a lavatory.

Upon arrival at Singapore's Changi Airport, Rajat was promptly arrested. According to court documents, the incident took place on February 28. Facing the court, 20-year-old Rajat expressed his intention to plead guilty to the charges.

The Channel News Asia report reveals that his case will be revisited on May 14. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison, fines, and caning for each charge of molestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025