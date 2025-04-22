Indian National Charged in Singapore Court for In-Flight Molestation

An Indian national, identified as Rajat, was arraigned in a Singapore court for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member during a flight. The incident reportedly occurred on a Singapore Airlines flight from Australia, with the suspect accosting the 28-year-old from behind and dragging her into a lavatory.

Upon arrival at Singapore's Changi Airport, Rajat was promptly arrested. According to court documents, the incident took place on February 28. Facing the court, 20-year-old Rajat expressed his intention to plead guilty to the charges.

The Channel News Asia report reveals that his case will be revisited on May 14. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison, fines, and caning for each charge of molestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)