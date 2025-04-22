Judiciary Appointments: Political Tug-of-War Between BJP and Congress

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday launched a scathing critique of the Congress, accusing it of politicizing judicial appointments. Highlighting the case of Baharul Islam, Dubey alleged that Congress strategically appointed him to Rajya Sabha and later promoted him within the judiciary to further its interests.

The Congress did not take these accusations lightly, swiftly retaliating with charges of BJP's similar exploits in judiciary appointments. Congress media head Pawan Khera cited the rise of Guman Mal Lodha and claimed that the BJP engaged in political manipulations just as flagrantly.

As both parties traded barbs, the historical politics of judiciary appointments came under scrutiny, spotlighting both Congress and BJP's involvement in leveraging judiciary for political gains. The debate extends to past figures like K Subbarao, whose resignation as Chief Justice was marred by political pressure.

