Left Menu

Judiciary Appointments: Political Tug-of-War Between BJP and Congress

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey criticized Congress for historical judicial appointments, prompting Congress to counter with accusations against BJP's own manipulations. He cited Baharul Islam's case to illustrate Congress's politicization. The debate escalated with Congress countering by mentioning figures like Guman Mal Lodha and K Subbarao, underlining judiciary's politicization by both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:46 IST
Judiciary Appointments: Political Tug-of-War Between BJP and Congress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday launched a scathing critique of the Congress, accusing it of politicizing judicial appointments. Highlighting the case of Baharul Islam, Dubey alleged that Congress strategically appointed him to Rajya Sabha and later promoted him within the judiciary to further its interests.

The Congress did not take these accusations lightly, swiftly retaliating with charges of BJP's similar exploits in judiciary appointments. Congress media head Pawan Khera cited the rise of Guman Mal Lodha and claimed that the BJP engaged in political manipulations just as flagrantly.

As both parties traded barbs, the historical politics of judiciary appointments came under scrutiny, spotlighting both Congress and BJP's involvement in leveraging judiciary for political gains. The debate extends to past figures like K Subbarao, whose resignation as Chief Justice was marred by political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025