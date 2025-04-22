Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Revisit Akbar's Defamation Appeal

The Delhi High Court has scheduled on September 19 to hear former Union minister M J Akbar's appeal against the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani. Akbar had filed a criminal defamation case after Ramani accused him of sexual harassment, which the trial court dismissed, stating her accusations were not proven.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:50 IST
Delhi High Court to Revisit Akbar's Defamation Appeal
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is set to hear former Union minister M J Akbar's appeal against the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case on September 19. The decision comes after Ramani's counsel requested a postponement due to the absence of a senior lawyer involved in the case.

Akbar's appeal is in response to a trial court's February 2021 order that acquitted Ramani. Akbar contends the trial court made errors by treating his defamation suit as a sexual harassment complaint and not properly evaluating the evidence provided by Ramani.

The trial court acquitted Ramani on the grounds of insufficient evidence against her allegations made during the #MeToo movement. Akbar's defamation suit argues that these accusations unfairly damaged his reputation, despite the court's view that these claims were unsubstantiated by corroborative evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025