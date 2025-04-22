Delhi High Court to Revisit Akbar's Defamation Appeal

The Delhi High Court is set to hear former Union minister M J Akbar's appeal against the acquittal of journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case on September 19. The decision comes after Ramani's counsel requested a postponement due to the absence of a senior lawyer involved in the case.

Akbar's appeal is in response to a trial court's February 2021 order that acquitted Ramani. Akbar contends the trial court made errors by treating his defamation suit as a sexual harassment complaint and not properly evaluating the evidence provided by Ramani.

The trial court acquitted Ramani on the grounds of insufficient evidence against her allegations made during the #MeToo movement. Akbar's defamation suit argues that these accusations unfairly damaged his reputation, despite the court's view that these claims were unsubstantiated by corroborative evidence.

