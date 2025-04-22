Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Red Bull Heir's 2012 Crash and Aftermath

A Thai court sentenced two former prosecutors for abuse of power related to a 2012 Ferrari crash involving Vorayuth Yoovidhya, heir to the Red Bull fortune, that killed a police officer. Vorayuth fled abroad, reflecting issues of impunity and justice delays in Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:51 IST
Justice Delayed: Red Bull Heir's 2012 Crash and Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A Thai court has handed down prison sentences to two former prosecutors involved in a controversial cover-up of a 2012 fatal car crash tied to Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya. The case has rekindled public debate over legal impunity for Thailand's wealthy elite.

Former Deputy Attorney General Nate Naksuk and prosecutor Chainarong Sangthongaram received sentences of three and two years, respectively, for their roles in manipulating evidence to help Yoovidhya dodge prosecution. However, the court acquitted several others, citing insufficient evidence.

The case highlights persistent delays and systemic issues within Thailand's judicial system, as Vorayuth Yoovidhya remains at large, evading justice for over a decade. The sole remaining charge of reckless driving will expire in 2027, raising questions about accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

