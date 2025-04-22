Justice Delayed: Red Bull Heir's 2012 Crash and Aftermath

A Thai court has handed down prison sentences to two former prosecutors involved in a controversial cover-up of a 2012 fatal car crash tied to Red Bull heir Vorayuth Yoovidhya. The case has rekindled public debate over legal impunity for Thailand's wealthy elite.

Former Deputy Attorney General Nate Naksuk and prosecutor Chainarong Sangthongaram received sentences of three and two years, respectively, for their roles in manipulating evidence to help Yoovidhya dodge prosecution. However, the court acquitted several others, citing insufficient evidence.

The case highlights persistent delays and systemic issues within Thailand's judicial system, as Vorayuth Yoovidhya remains at large, evading justice for over a decade. The sole remaining charge of reckless driving will expire in 2027, raising questions about accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)