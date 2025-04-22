Left Menu

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for legal action in a road rage incident implicating a Wing Commander and a call centre employee. Video evidence revealed misconduct by the IAF officer despite his initial allegations. Both parties filed complaints, leading to mutual arrests and legal proceedings.

Karnataka CM Urges Lawful Response Amid Road Rage Clash
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emphasized the importance of a lawful response to a road rage incident that occurred in the city involving a Wing Commander and a call centre employee. The incident has sparked public interest and prompted legal scrutiny.

The clash came to light when Shiladitya Bose, a Wing Commander, recorded a video showing himself injured and accused Vikas Kumar, a call centre worker, of the attack while he was heading to the airport. The police initially arrested Kumar based on a complaint filed by Bose's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta.

However, CCTV footage surfaced displaying an altercation that contradicted Bose's claims, showing him assaulting Kumar. An FIR was subsequently filed against Bose under multiple charges, highlighting the complexities of the incident. Siddaramaiah assured that the law would be upheld regardless of rank or position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

