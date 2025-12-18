Operation Sindoor Shows IAF Precision Strike Power, Says Rajnath Singh at AFC Conclave

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India’s “high-impact, short-duration” operational capability was demonstrated by the Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, as he described the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a technologically advanced, operationally agile and future-oriented force safeguarding national interests amid a constantly evolving global order.

Addressing the Air Force Commanders’ Conclave in New Delhi on December 18, 2025, Shri Rajnath Singh praised the courage, speed and precision with which the IAF destroyed terror camps during the operation, and highlighted the force’s ability to respond effectively to what he termed Pakistan’s “irresponsible reaction” after the strikes.

Pointing to the confidence of citizens in India’s air defence preparedness, the Raksha Mantri said the public remained calm and continued daily routines even as Pakistani forces attempted to target Indian installations—an outcome he said reflected trust in the Armed Forces’ operational readiness. He urged IAF commanders to study the lessons of Operation Sindoor, stressing the importance of understanding an adversary’s offensive and defensive capabilities to retain a decisive advantage and stay prepared for future challenges.

Reflecting on the changing character of conflict, Shri Rajnath Singh said the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Hamas war, the Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor show that air power has emerged as a decisive force in contemporary warfare. He underscored that air power is not merely tactical, but a strategic instrument defined by speed, surprise and shock effect—enabling national leadership to send a clear message while aligning military means with national objectives through reach and precision.

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to further strengthening India’s security apparatus, the Raksha Mantri highlighted how modern warfare is increasingly shaped by cyber operations, artificial intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, satellite-based surveillance and space-enabled capabilities. He noted that precision-guided weapons, real-time intelligence and data-driven decision-making are now basic requirements for success in modern conflicts, and argued that nations mastering technology, strategic vision and adaptability will move towards global leadership.

He also expressed confidence that Sudarshan Chakra, announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address this year, will play a crucial role in protecting national assets. Emphasising self-reliance, Shri Rajnath Singh described the development of indigenous jet engines as a national mission and said the Government is fully committed to achieving the objective.

Highlighting collaboration with the private sector, start-ups and MSMEs, he pointed to initiatives such as iDEX and ADITI that are bringing young innovators into defence manufacturing. As of November 2025, he said 672 winners have emerged from 565 iDEX challenges, including 96 winners from 77 IAF-related challenges, signalling rapidly growing private-sector interest in defence innovation.

Calling Operation Sindoor a shining example of tri-service synergy, the Raksha Mantri underlined the importance of jointness among the three Services to strengthen India’s security system and respond more effectively to adversaries. He also lauded the IAF’s consistent contribution to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in India and abroad, noting that these operations—often executed under challenging conditions—have deepened public trust in India’s “air warriors”.

The conclave was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and senior IAF commanders. Shri Rajnath Singh was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh and briefed on the IAF’s operational readiness. The conclave serves as a strategic platform for IAF leadership to deliberate on operational priorities, address emerging challenges and advance Aatmanirbharta in defence capabilities.