Pastor Among 13 Booked in Kidnapping and Rape Case

Thirteen people, including a pastor, are facing serious allegations in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a 22-year-old woman, police reported on Tuesday. The woman claims she was forcibly confined, assaulted, and made to drink a liquid that allegedly converted her to Christianity.

Authorities have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the accused including 'pastor' Manjit Singh, as well as individuals named Sawar Masih, Happy, Kajal, and Rajinder among others, while two suspects remain unidentified at this time.

Notably, the incident draws parallels to other recent high-profile cases against pastors in the region, such as the recent conviction of Christian preacher Bajinder Singh and the surrender of pastor Jashan Gill, accused of similar crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)