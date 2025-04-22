China and Japan Unite Against U.S. Tariff Measures

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has reached out to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba through an official letter, advocating for a unified response to the tariff policies enforced by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency on Tuesday.

This diplomatic outreach, facilitated by the Chinese embassy in Japan, underscored the necessity of collaboration to combat protectionism. The report cites several Japanese government officials, although the foreign ministries of both countries have yet to provide a statement.

As trade tensions between the world's largest economies intensify, China warned nations against making broader economic agreements with the U.S. that could be detrimental to Beijing. Japan, a key U.S. ally, has been targeted by recent tariffs, prompting it to enter negotiations with Washington in hopes of resolving the tensions.

