Left Menu

Governor Shukla's Crusade Against Drugs in Himachal

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the importance of eradicating drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh before political parties promote themselves. He launched an anti-drug rally and announced new educational guidelines requiring students to pledge against drug use. The campaign aims to preserve cultural heritage and has become a people's movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:35 IST
Governor Shukla's Crusade Against Drugs in Himachal
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has issued a clarion call for political parties to prioritize tackling drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh over self-promotion. His comments came during a large anti-drug rally at Barrier Chowk in Indora, Kangra district.

In a bid to effect change, the governor announced new directives for higher education institutions, mandating students to submit affidavits pledging against drug use before admission, with violations resulting in disciplinary measures.

The governor praised students for their active role in the 'Drug-Free Himachal' initiative, a campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The anti-drug movement, now deeply rooted in local communities, has seen parents and students taking proactive steps to combat the rampant issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025