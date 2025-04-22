Governor Shukla's Crusade Against Drugs in Himachal

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has issued a clarion call for political parties to prioritize tackling drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh over self-promotion. His comments came during a large anti-drug rally at Barrier Chowk in Indora, Kangra district.

In a bid to effect change, the governor announced new directives for higher education institutions, mandating students to submit affidavits pledging against drug use before admission, with violations resulting in disciplinary measures.

The governor praised students for their active role in the 'Drug-Free Himachal' initiative, a campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The anti-drug movement, now deeply rooted in local communities, has seen parents and students taking proactive steps to combat the rampant issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)