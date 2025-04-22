Tragic Attack on Tourists at Pahalgham: A Gruesome Assault on Peaceful Pastures
A terrorist attack at Pahalgham, South Kashmir, targeted a popular tourist site, killing and injuring multiple people. The attack, condemned by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, occurred during a high-profile visit by US Vice President J D Vance. A large-scale anti-terrorist operation is underway as authorities manage the aftermath.
- Country:
- India
A horrific terrorist attack transpired at a prominent tourist destination in Pahalgham, South Kashmir, on Tuesday, resulting in significant fatalities and injuries.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his shock, labeling the attack as unprecedented in recent times. Occurring at roughly 3 PM, attackers descended from mountainous Baisaran valley, opening fire on tourists.
The assault coincided with US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India, though he was in Rajasthan during the incident. The attack's aftermath shows a deserted Pahalgam, usually bustling with tourists, as authorities initiate a substantial anti-terrorist operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Diplomatic Visit: US Vice President JD Vance in Jaipur
US Vice President JD Vance to Visit Iconic Taj Mahal
Our focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific is in full alignment with that of India's: US Vice President JD Vance in his address in Jaipur.
US Vice President Vance's Visit: Boosting India-US Bilateral Ties Amid Trade Talks
I have been amazed by India's heritage and tradition: US Vice President JD Vance in his address in Jaipur.