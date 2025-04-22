Left Menu

Tragic Attack on Tourists at Pahalgham: A Gruesome Assault on Peaceful Pastures

A terrorist attack at Pahalgham, South Kashmir, targeted a popular tourist site, killing and injuring multiple people. The attack, condemned by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, occurred during a high-profile visit by US Vice President J D Vance. A large-scale anti-terrorist operation is underway as authorities manage the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:42 IST
  Country:
  • India

A horrific terrorist attack transpired at a prominent tourist destination in Pahalgham, South Kashmir, on Tuesday, resulting in significant fatalities and injuries.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his shock, labeling the attack as unprecedented in recent times. Occurring at roughly 3 PM, attackers descended from mountainous Baisaran valley, opening fire on tourists.

The assault coincided with US Vice President J D Vance's visit to India, though he was in Rajasthan during the incident. The attack's aftermath shows a deserted Pahalgam, usually bustling with tourists, as authorities initiate a substantial anti-terrorist operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

