World News Roundup: Global Events and Key Issues

In one of the most intense waves of attacks in weeks, the Israeli military has intensified its airstrikes on Gaza, causing disruptions such as halting a UN-backed polio vaccination campaign, putting 600,000 children at risk. Gaza's health system teeters on the brink of collapse due to an Israeli blockade.

A significant gathering of global leaders is expected at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, following his death at 88. The ceremony, to be held in St. Peter's Square, Rome, marks the end of a contentious papacy where he sought to balance tradition with advocacy for the marginalized.

Amid upcoming elections, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton prepare to defend the planned social media age restrictions, facing pressure from tech companies. Meanwhile, China's Premier has appealed to Japan to unite against U.S. tariffs, highlighting global trade tensions.

