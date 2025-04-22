Left Menu

World News Roundup: Global Events and Key Issues

This news roundup covers global events: Israeli strikes in Gaza halting polio vaccinations, Pope Francis' funeral attracting world leaders, Australia's social media regulations debate, China urging Japan to combat U.S. tariffs, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Other highlights include a militant attack in Kashmir and U.S.-India ties development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:32 IST
World News Roundup: Global Events and Key Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In one of the most intense waves of attacks in weeks, the Israeli military has intensified its airstrikes on Gaza, causing disruptions such as halting a UN-backed polio vaccination campaign, putting 600,000 children at risk. Gaza's health system teeters on the brink of collapse due to an Israeli blockade.

A significant gathering of global leaders is expected at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, following his death at 88. The ceremony, to be held in St. Peter's Square, Rome, marks the end of a contentious papacy where he sought to balance tradition with advocacy for the marginalized.

Amid upcoming elections, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton prepare to defend the planned social media age restrictions, facing pressure from tech companies. Meanwhile, China's Premier has appealed to Japan to unite against U.S. tariffs, highlighting global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025