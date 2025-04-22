Myanmar Military Extends Ceasefire Amid Earthquake Recovery

Myanmar's military government has announced an extension of the ceasefire in its ongoing conflict with regional rebels, aiming to accelerate recovery operations following a deadly earthquake. The decision, confirmed by state media on Tuesday, prolongs the ceasefire until April 30, allowing for uninterrupted relief efforts.

The announcement follows high-level dialogues initiated by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the ASEAN bloc's chair, who met with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing and a resistance group to promote peace and facilitate humanitarian aid. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.7, struck late last month near Mandalay, killing over 3,700 people and leaving significant destruction in its wake.

Myanmar has faced turmoil since a military coup in 2021, toppling a government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Though the junta enacted an initial ceasefire on April 2, reports indicate ongoing military operations, including airstrikes, in some regions. This precarious situation highlights the challenges in balancing military actions with urgent humanitarian needs.

