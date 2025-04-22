Left Menu

Fugitive Nabbed After 21 Years: Justice for 2004 Crimes

After evading capture for 21 years, a man accused of killing his wife and raping his stepdaughter in Maharashtra's Palghar district in 2004 has been arrested from Mumbai's Dharavi slum. The accused had been living under a false identity, moving across several locations before finally being apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:43 IST
Fugitive Nabbed After 21 Years: Justice for 2004 Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fugitive on the run for over two decades has been arrested in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, bringing closure to a 2004 case of murder and rape. The accused, whose identity remains confidential, allegedly killed his wife and raped his stepdaughter.

The police's relentless investigation revealed the accused's concealed identity as he moved between cities such as Hyderabad and Gujarat. A breakthrough came when an old photograph and details of his previous employment as a truck driver in Virar led authorities to the slums of Dharavi.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended him in Badi Vasti on Dharavi Main Road, where he was living under the alias 'Idli' or 'Parvez.' This arrest marks the end of a 21-year manhunt and is a testament to the persistence and dedication of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police's Crime Unit-II.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025