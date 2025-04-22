Fugitive Nabbed After 21 Years: Justice for 2004 Crimes

A fugitive on the run for over two decades has been arrested in Mumbai's Dharavi slum, bringing closure to a 2004 case of murder and rape. The accused, whose identity remains confidential, allegedly killed his wife and raped his stepdaughter.

The police's relentless investigation revealed the accused's concealed identity as he moved between cities such as Hyderabad and Gujarat. A breakthrough came when an old photograph and details of his previous employment as a truck driver in Virar led authorities to the slums of Dharavi.

On Monday, acting on a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended him in Badi Vasti on Dharavi Main Road, where he was living under the alias 'Idli' or 'Parvez.' This arrest marks the end of a 21-year manhunt and is a testament to the persistence and dedication of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police's Crime Unit-II.

