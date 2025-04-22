Left Menu

Odisha to Distribute Ration Cards to 5.9 Lakh Beneficiaries

On April 24, Odisha's CM Mohan Charan Majhi will begin distributing new ration cards to 5.9 lakh beneficiaries. Of the 9 lakh applicants, these met the eligibility criteria. The initiative coincides with National Panchayati Raj Day and includes a state-wide e-KYC verification process for existing cardholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:46 IST
Odisha to Distribute Ration Cards to 5.9 Lakh Beneficiaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's government is set to embark on a significant distribution of ration cards, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the helm of the initiative. Scheduled for April 24, the distribution will reach 5.9 lakh of the 9 lakh applicants for new ration cards.

According to the state's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, these efforts will commence from the historic city of Puri, aligning with National Panchayati Raj Day. The distribution is a stride forward in enhancing food security for the eligible population.

Despite the progress, about 25 lakh ration cardholders are yet to complete their e-KYC requirements. Efforts are underway for field-level verification to ensure these beneficiaries remain within the safety net of the National Food Security Act and the State Food Security Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025