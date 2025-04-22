Odisha to Distribute Ration Cards to 5.9 Lakh Beneficiaries

Odisha's government is set to embark on a significant distribution of ration cards, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the helm of the initiative. Scheduled for April 24, the distribution will reach 5.9 lakh of the 9 lakh applicants for new ration cards.

According to the state's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, these efforts will commence from the historic city of Puri, aligning with National Panchayati Raj Day. The distribution is a stride forward in enhancing food security for the eligible population.

Despite the progress, about 25 lakh ration cardholders are yet to complete their e-KYC requirements. Efforts are underway for field-level verification to ensure these beneficiaries remain within the safety net of the National Food Security Act and the State Food Security Scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)