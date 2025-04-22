Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on Criminal Code Interpretation

The Supreme Court on Tuesday accentuated the necessity for consistency, certainty, predictability, and finality in judicial decisions, naming them essential traits of a robust justice delivery system. This remark came during a review of an appeal against a 2020 Madras High Court order involving a convict's detention set-off under Section 428 of the CrPC.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan has prompted the Chief Justice of India to consider a special bench for deeper interpretation of Section 428, as the current case presents significant questions despite prior related judgments.

Section 428, an aspect of the Code of Criminal Procedure, deals with equating time spent in detention by the accused against their sentence. The convict comes from the banned Tamil Nadu Liberation Army, and the apex court's stance on the appeal suggests maintaining the stay on execution of the Madras High Court's decision, with provisions if the convict is already released.

