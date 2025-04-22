24/7 Emergency Helpline Established for Pahalgam Tourists

In a swift response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a round-the-clock emergency helpline dedicated to assisting tourists.

The Anantnag district administration has set up a 24x7 help desk for tourists needing support or information. Those in need can contact assistance numbers: 01932222337, 7780885759, 9697982527, or 6006365245, as stated by an official spokesperson.

Additionally, an emergency control room has been established in Srinagar, offering tourists further assistance regarding the Pahalgam incident. Tourists can reach out to the control room using numbers 01942457543, 01942483651, or 7006058623.

(With inputs from agencies.)