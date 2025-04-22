Left Menu

24/7 Emergency Helpline Established for Pahalgam Tourists

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Jammu and Kashmir government has established a round-the-clock emergency helpline. The Anantnag district administration has set up a 24x7 help desk to assist tourists requiring information or help. An emergency control room is also operational in Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:36 IST
24/7 Emergency Helpline Established for Pahalgam Tourists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a round-the-clock emergency helpline dedicated to assisting tourists.

The Anantnag district administration has set up a 24x7 help desk for tourists needing support or information. Those in need can contact assistance numbers: 01932222337, 7780885759, 9697982527, or 6006365245, as stated by an official spokesperson.

Additionally, an emergency control room has been established in Srinagar, offering tourists further assistance regarding the Pahalgam incident. Tourists can reach out to the control room using numbers 01942457543, 01942483651, or 7006058623.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025